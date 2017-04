Team news: two changes in attack for Carlow 29 April 2017





Carlow manager Colm Bonnar has shaken up his attack for today's do-or-die Christy Ring Cup showdown with Mayo at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Eddie Byrne and Jack Murphy are introduced as the Barrowsiders aim to get back to winning ways after last weekend's extra-time loss to Antrim.

Carlow (SH v Mayo): James Carroll, Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Gary Bennett; Richard Coady, David English, Eoin Redmond; Diarmuid Byrne, Kevin McDonald; John Michael Nolan, Martin Kavanagh, Eddie Byrne; Denis Murphy, Jack Murphy, James Doyle.