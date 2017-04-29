Team news: Kerry ring the changes 29 April 2017





Kerry manager Fintan O'Connor has made half a dozen changes to his team for tomorrow's crucial Leinster SHC round-robin trip to Mullingar to face Westmeath.

Martin Stackpoole takes over from Aiden McCabe in goal, James O'Connor replaces Bryan Murphy in defence, while Jack Goulding comes into midfield in place of Tommy Casey.

The O'Leary brothers, Brendan and Michael, replace the injured Pa Kelly and Keith Carmody in the half forward line, while Padraig Boyle returns to the full forward line at the expense of Philip Lucid.

Kerry (SH v Westmeath): Martin Stackpoole; James O'Connor, Rory Horgan, Sean Weir; John Buckley, Darren Dineen, Tom Murnane (captain); Jack Goulding, Paudie O'Connor; Brendan O'Leary, Michael O'Leary, Jordan Conway; Padraig Boyle, Mikey Boyle, Shane Nolan.