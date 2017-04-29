Team news: O'Brien returns for Westmeath 29 April 2017





Laois' Cahir Healy tackles Niall O'Brien of Westmeath.

Niall O'Brien returns to the Westmeath attack for tomorrow's do-or-die Leinster SHC round-robin clash with Kerry in Mullingar.

Having been out of the country up until recently, the Castletown-Geoghegan sharpshooter comes into the full forward line alongside Clonkill youngster Darragh Egerton, with Derek McNicholas and Shane McGovern the players to make way.

Somewhat surprisingly, Eoin Price - who scored a goal after coming off the bench in last Sunday's narrow defeat to Laois - isn't named among the match-day 26.

Westmeath (SH v Kerry): Paddy Maloney; Conor Shaw, Tommy Doyle, Tommy Gallagher; Gary Greville, Paul Greville, Joey Boyle; Aonghus Clarke (captain), Cormac Boyle; Allan Devine, Robbie Greville, Niall Mitchell; Killian Doyle, Niall O'Brien, Darragh Egerton.