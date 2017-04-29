Banner welcome back injured trio 29 April 2017





Clare's Pat O'Connor

Clare have received a triple boost ahead of the Munster SHC with the return of Pat O’Connor, Conor McGrath and Shane O’Donnell to action.

The trio missed the Allianz League campaign through injury, but made their returns in a SH challenge against Cork last Sunday, which the Banner won on a 3-26 to 0-27 scoreline.

Team captain O’Connor told the Clare Champion: “It’s mighty to be back and it marks the end of a long hard road for the three of us watching the lads train and playing matches. We have a couple of hard weeks training done and with a few more to go and number of games, hopefully we will be up to speed.

“Each game will bring us on. Training is great, but playing games is where one needs to be tested. We have club games again this week and the club championship is coming up, and these are great games to be getting.”