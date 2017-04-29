Harte honoured by Open University 29 April 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

Mickey Harte was honoured by The Open University with a Doctor of the University at a ceremony in Croke Park yesterday.

The long-serving Tyrone football manager was recognised for his “exceptional contribution to education and culture”. As well as guiding the Red Hands to All-Ireland titles in 2003, ’05 and ’08, Harte set up the Michaela Foundation in honour of his late daughter to provide opportunities to young girls from all backgrounds to share their experiences of the Irish language and culture and their faith, wellbeing and creativity.

John D’Arcy, Director of The Open University in Ireland, said “honouring Mickey Harte today alongside our graduates makes this ceremony an extra special occasion”.

He added: “The Open University makes honorary awards in line with its mission to be open to people, places, methods and ideas, and the promotion of social justice.

"Mickey is an inspirational example of all these qualities, through his devotion to Gaelic football, his charitable work through the Michaela Foundation and his personal dedication to helping others succeed. It is a pleasure to welcome him to The Open University family.”

Harte said he was “delighted to have been nominated for this prestigious award."