Team news: Kildare and Ros' line-ups for Newbridge challenge 28 April 2017





Kildare's Pascal Connell and Luke Flynn with Cathal Compton of Roscommon.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kildare's Pascal Connell and Luke Flynn with Cathal Compton of Roscommon.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kildare and Roscommon have named their teams for this evening's SF challenge at St. Conleth's Park.

The game throws in at 7.30pm and admission is €10. All proceeds go to the Kildare senior football team training fund. The Lilywhites are heading to Portugal for some warm-weather training ahead of the Leinster SFC.

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Shea Ryan, Eoin Doyle, Emmet Bolton; Kevin Feely, Paschal Connell; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Con Kavanagh; Paddy Woodgate, David Slattery, Neil Flynn.

Roscommon: Colm Lavin; David Murray, Sean Mullooly, Niall McInerney; John McManus, Ultan Harney, Sean McDermott; Tadhg O'Rourke, Enda Smith; Fintan Cregg, Niall Kilroy, Conor Devaney; Diarmuid Murtagh, Cathal Compton, Cian Connolly.