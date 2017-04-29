Team news: as you were for Meath hurlers 29 April 2017





Meath captain Damien Healy left the field of play early in the opening round win over Kerry. Meath captain Damien Healy left the field of play early in the opening round win over Kerry.

Meath manager Martin Ennis has stuck with the same starting XV that defeated Kerry for Sunday's Leinster SHC meeting with Laois at Pairc Tailteann.

Team captain Damien Healy, who was substituted after ten minutes in that win over the Kingdom with an apparent hamstring injury, is fit and take his place at full back.

Meath marked their return to the Leinster SHC after a 13-year absence with win over Kerry at Pairc Tailteann and victory on Sunday would set them up for a quarter final clash.

Throw in at the Navan venue on Sunday 30th April is at 3pm.

Meath (SHV v :Laois) - Shane McGann (Kiltale); Shane Whitty (Blackhall Gaels), Damian Healy (Longwood - captain), Cormac Reilly (Navan O'Mahonys); Shane Brennan (Kilmessan), Daragh Kelly (Ratoath), Keith Keoghan (Killyon); Anthony Forde (Kiltale), Joey Keena (Kilmessan); Sean Quigley (St Peter's Dunboyne), Steven Clynch (Kilmessan), James Kelly (Kiltale); Gavin McGowan (Ratoath), Mark O’Sullivan (Kiltale), Adam Gannon (Killyon).