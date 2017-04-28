Team news: Paddy Durcan's cousin captains Mayo minors 28 April 2017





A Mayo flag ©INPHO/Donall Farmer A Mayo flag ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Gavin Durcan, cousin of Mayo senior star Paddy, will skipper the Mayo minor team from centre back in Sunday's Connacht quarter-final against Galway at Elvery's MacHale Park.

The team named by manager Damien Gavin also includes Nathan Moran, who captained Ballinrobe Community School to the Post Primary Schools All-Ireland ‘B’ title recently, at centre forward, while Stephen McGreal and Tommy Conroy are others survivors from last year's team.

Mayo (MF v Galway): Jamie McNicholas; Jack Coyne, Mark Dervan, Oran O'Malley; Paul Towey, Gavin Durcan (captain), Conor Beirne; Joe Dawson, Cillian Golding; Stephen McGreal, Nathan Moran, Michael McGarry; Cathal Slattery, Sean Keane, Tommy Conroy.