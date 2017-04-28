Team news: Paddy Durcan's cousin captains Mayo minors

28 April 2017

A Mayo flag ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Gavin Durcan, cousin of Mayo senior star Paddy, will skipper the Mayo minor team from centre back in Sunday's Connacht quarter-final against Galway at Elvery's MacHale Park.

The team named by manager Damien Gavin also includes Nathan Moran, who captained Ballinrobe Community School to the Post Primary Schools All-Ireland ‘B’ title recently, at centre forward, while Stephen McGreal and Tommy Conroy are others survivors from last year's team.

Mayo (MF v Galway): Jamie McNicholas; Jack Coyne, Mark Dervan, Oran O'Malley; Paul Towey, Gavin Durcan (captain), Conor Beirne; Joe Dawson, Cillian Golding; Stephen McGreal, Nathan Moran, Michael McGarry; Cathal Slattery, Sean Keane, Tommy Conroy.




Most Read Stories

Death of Donie Shine Snr

Hurling Previews: Round Two in all competitions

McMahon would loved to have marked Gooch in his prime

Preparations please Gallagher

Galway hurler Davy Glennon to talk gambling addiction at mental health event

Dunne departs Dublin set-up


Android app on Google Play