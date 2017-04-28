Death of Donie Shine Snr 28 April 2017





The late Donie Shine

Roscommon GAA is mourning the death of Donie Shine Snr after a brave battle with illness.

A true Rossie, Donie managed the county's senior footballers from 1994 and '97 as well in 2005, and also managed his beloved Clann na nGael. The Athlone-based auctioneer's son, also Donie, won an All-Ireland minor medal with the Rossies in 2006 and was a key member of the senior panel up until last year.

Donie Snr's voice was very familiar to listeners of Shannonside Radio, having regularly provided commentary along with the colourful Willie Hegarty on games involving Roscommon.

In a statement Roscommon County Board Chairman Seamus Sweeney said: "First and foremost Donie Shine was a dedicated family man, a stalwart of the GAA, and a person, one was always better off for having met.

"Donie will forever be associated with the great Clann teams that dominated Roscommon and Connacht football in the 1980’s and 90s.

"I was always impressed by his knowledge of the GAA both county and country wide. I know Donie attended games regardless of who was taking part or where the game was played. He loved the GAA.

"To his wife Lil and family, I extend very sincere sympathies and I can truthfully say Ní bheidh a leithead ann arís! Go ndéana Dia trócaire ar a anam uasal."

We extend our sympathy to the Shine family at this difficult time.

Donie Shine - a gentleman-a GAA giant- a great character- they don't make them like that any more RIP- sympathy to family and friends #donie — Seamus Duke (@SeamusDuke) April 28, 2017