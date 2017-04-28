McMahon rallies the troops 28 April 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Dylan McIlwaine. London manager Fergus McMahon.©INPHO/Presseye/Dylan McIlwaine.

London manager Fergus McMahon is confident that his side can bounce back from their shock defeat to Wicklow.

The Exiles were strong favourites to see off the challenge of the Garden County in the opening round of the Christy Ring Cup last weekend.

However, a determined Wicklow side ground out a one point victory and condemn London to the last chance saloon.

This weekend, they travel west as McMahon and his squad face Roscommon at MacHale Park on Saturday evening at 6pm.

Last weekend’s result means that London will not be taking their opponents for granted as the loser of this match is finished for the year.

McMahon told the Irish Post that they are working hard this week and are determined to come back stronger this weekend.

“We never really played to the level we achieved in Clane against Kildare which was disappointing but at least the players are there to make it happen and that is what we intend to do next weekend,” said McMahon.

“We are determined to bounce back in the next round.”