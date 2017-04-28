Clare pull out of Munster JFC

28 April 2017

Clare minor footballers now face Tipperary for a place in the provincial semi-finals.

Limerick have received a bye through to the Munster JFC semi-final after Clare withdrew from the championship.

At a Clare County Board meeting, delegates voted to withdraw their team from the Munster JFC, due to a lack of interest from players.

This means that Limerick will now play Kerry in the semi-final on the weekend of June 10th/11th.

Meanwhile, Limerick have appointed Cappamore’s Diarmuid Sheehy as their county junior football manager.
 




