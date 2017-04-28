Dublin SHC: Connolly helps Vins to opening round win 28 April 2017





Dublin football star Diarmuid Connolly lined out at midfield for St. Vincent's in the first round of the Dublin SHC last night.

Goals from Rian McBride, Keith Connolly, Rory Fallon and John Hetheron helped the Marino men to a comfortable 4-21 to 0-16 victory over St. Jude's at Parnell Park.

Also last night, Kevin O'Reilly posted 0-12 as Lucan Sarsfields accounted for St. Brigid's on a 0-21 to 0-7 scoreline, while Darren Whelan's injury-time goal gave Crumlin a dramatic 1-18 to 2-14 victory over Faughs at O'Toole Park. The rest of the first round games will take place this evening and across tomorrow.