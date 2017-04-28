McMahon would loved to have marked Gooch in his prime 28 April 2017





Dublin's Philly McMahon and Colm Cooper of Kerry.

Philly McMahon reckons Colm Cooper was past his best when he marked him in the 2015 All-Ireland SFC final.

The Dublin corner back won that particular duel, but believes the recently-retired Kerry great was on the wane at that stage of his career.

“It’s very hard for me to rate him because I would have loved to have marked him two or three years (earlier), let’s say 2012 or 2011, around that stage,” McMahon told the Irish Daily Star at the launch of the John West Feile competitions in Croke Park yesterday.

“I would have loved to have marked him to see what he was capable of. All players in my head are really good if they’re not challenged, if they’re not taken outside their comfort zone.

“But there’s no doubt...who am I to question what he won or how good he was? He certainly has won a lot, you have to respect that and he’ll always be remembered by this generation anyway that he was one of the best forwards.”