Team news: same again for Galway 28 April 2017





Galway's Michael Daly and Eoin Finnerty celebrate.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Galway's Michael Daly and Eoin Finnerty celebrate.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Unsuprisingly, Galway manager Gerry Fahy has given a vote of confidence to the men who shocked Kerry for tomorrow's All-Ireland U21FC final against Dublin at O'Connor Park.

Senior star Michael Daly will captain the side from centre forward as the Tribesmen go in search of their third All-Ireland success in the grade since 2011.

Galway (U21FC v Dublin); Ronan O Beolain; Liam Kelly, Sean Andy O Ceallaigh, Rory Greene; Kieran Molloy, Dylan McHugh, Cillian McDaid; Peter Cooke, Cein Darcy; Sean Kelly, Michael Daly (captain), Paul Mannion; Robert Finnerty, Eoin Finnerty, Dessie Conneely.