McGourty: U19 championship is the way to go 28 April 2017





Ahead of the last-ever All-Ireland U21FC final tomorrow, Antrim's CJ McGourty has suggested that it should be replaced with an U19 rather than an U20 competition.

The St. Gall's clubman feels an U19 championship would also do away with the need for the U17 grade, which is replacing minor next year.

"Years ago, the U21s was seen as a stepping stone to senior and you made the senior squad when you were 23 or 24. Now players are coming into the senior squads at 19 and 20," McGourty noted in the Irish News.

"If you're half decent, you're going to be in the county squad at that age. I think U19 is the way forward, so I'd stick to that minor grade and then go straight into senior."