Barrowsiders still learning 28 April 2017





Carlow manager Colm Bonnar Carlow manager Colm Bonnar

Carlow manager Colm Bonnar has pointed out that his young squad are still learning as they prepare for round two of the Christy Ring Cup.

The Barrowsiders lost out by a point after extra time to Antrim last Saturday and now they must take the longer route to the knockout stages.

A home draw against Mayo looks the perfect tonic, although the Westerners pushed Kildare all the way last weekend.

Bonnar told the Carlow Nationalist that his side is still learning, but added that they are certainly heading in the right direction.

“We have to learn. They are a young group of players who are mad for the road. We are hugely disappointed that we are not taking the direct route. All is not lost. We still have another game on Saturday,” stressed Bonnar.

“We knew that. It is real championship at this stage and we cannot afford to lose another game. From the hurling I saw, I am very confident and very positive we can put in another good performance.”