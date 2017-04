Team news: Laois minors unchanged 28 April 2017





Laois manager Christy Walsh has kept faith with the same starting XV which lost narrowly to Dublin for tomorrow's Leinster MHC quarter-final against Meath.

Laois (MH v Meath): Cathal Dunne; Daniel Breen, John Maher, Diarmuid Conway; Ryan Murphy, Padraig Delaney, Eoin O'Connor; PJ Daly, Liam Senior; Ciaran Comerford, Joe McCormack, Daniel Comerford; James Keyes, Oisin Bennett, Joe Phelan.