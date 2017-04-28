Team news: Monaghan in for Dubs 28 April 2017





Dublin's Declan Monaghan and Chris Sallier celebrate their Leinster U21 FC final win. Dublin's Declan Monaghan and Chris Sallier celebrate their Leinster U21 FC final win.

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell has made one change to his side for tomorrow's All-Ireland U21FC final against Galway in Tullamore.

Clontarf's Declan Monaghan replaces Darren Gavin at wing back in the only alteration to the team that accounted for Donegal in the semi-final. Dual star Con O'Callaghan is named in a potent full forward line along with Colm Basquel and Dan O'Brien.

Dublin (U21 v Galway): Evan Comerford; Darren Byrne, Cillian O'Shea, Eoin Murchan; Declan Monaghan, Sean McMahon, Cian Murphy; Andrew Foley, Brian Howard; Tom Fox, Aaron Byrne, Glenn O'Reilly; Colm Basquel, Con O'Callaghan, Dan O'Brien.