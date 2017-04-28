Team news: Monaghan in for Dubs

28 April 2017

Dublin's Declan Monaghan and Chris Sallier celebrate their Leinster U21 FC final win.

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell has made one change to his side for tomorrow's All-Ireland U21FC final against Galway in Tullamore.

Clontarf's Declan Monaghan replaces Darren Gavin at wing back in the only alteration to the team that accounted for Donegal in the semi-final. Dual star Con O'Callaghan is named in a potent full forward line along with Colm Basquel and Dan O'Brien.

Dublin (U21 v Galway): Evan Comerford; Darren Byrne, Cillian O'Shea, Eoin Murchan; Declan Monaghan, Sean McMahon, Cian Murphy; Andrew Foley, Brian Howard; Tom Fox, Aaron Byrne, Glenn O'Reilly; Colm Basquel, Con O'Callaghan, Dan O'Brien.

 




Most Read Stories

Death of Donie Shine Snr

Hurling Previews: Round Two in all competitions

McMahon would loved to have marked Gooch in his prime

Preparations please Gallagher

Galway hurler Davy Glennon to talk gambling addiction at mental health event

Dunne departs Dublin set-up


Android app on Google Play