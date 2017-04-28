Preparations please Gallagher 28 April 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/Presseye/Trevor Lucy. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/Presseye/Trevor Lucy.

Donegal players will return to their clubs in order to prepare for the opening round of the county SFC and IFC.

The decision of the Donegal CCC to schedule a round of club championship games on the weekend of May 6th/7th has been approved by Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

Speaking to the Donegal Democrat this week, Gallagher stated that preparations for the Ulster SFC have been going very well and that the releasing of players back to their clubs has been planned well in advance.

“It is something we had planned for in our training schedule from early in the year and after our discussions with the CCC on the playing of the first round of games in the club championship,” said Gallagher.

“We understood the CCC was anxious to get a round of games played. We had no problem with that and we have planned accordingly. The wee break and the time back with their clubs will do them good. They have worked extremely hard since we got down to training at the start of the year.”