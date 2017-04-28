Cullen dismisses favourites tag 28 April 2017





Donegal's Danny Cullen. Donegal's Danny Cullen.

Donegal captain Danny Cullen is certainly not getting carried away by their win over Armagh.

The Ulster side caused the biggest surprise in all four championships last weekend when comfortably beating the Orchard County.

This weekend, they take on a Tyrone side that they have met three times already this year.

Tyrone won the first league encounter, but Donegal won the next two rather comfortably, including the NHL 3A final win.

However, Cullen stressed to the Donegal Democrat that result will count for nothing when the sides meet on Saturday afternoon.

“That was one of those games when everything went well for us. Saturday’s game will be completely different and Tyrone will be a different proposition this time around,” said Cullen.

“The league final was one-off. We scored a goal before half time which put us in a good position at the break and we kicked on in the second half. It was just one of those games in the second half that everything we hit turned into a score.”