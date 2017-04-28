Dunne departs Dublin set-up 28 April 2017





Bernard Dunne.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Bernard Dunne.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Bernard Dunne has confirmed he won't be continuing his involvement with the Dublin football team following his appointment as the new High Performance Director of the Irish Athletic Boxing Aossciation (IABA).

The former WBA Super Bantamweight champion will lead a High Performance Unit which has brought seven of Ireland's 12 Olympic medals since the turn of the millennium after being Dublin's performance and lifestyle coach for the past four years.

"The big thrill for me was being involved in that environment, arguably the best high performance unit in the country, exposure to that and being a part of Jim's team," Dunne is quoted in the Irish Daily Star.

"I will deeply miss being involved, it has been a huge part of my life for the last four-and-a-half years, it has been a huge part of success in my life.

"It has been a learning experience for me, that was the main thing, growing for myself. I love doing what I do, I love being involved with the players."