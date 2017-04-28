Previews: Lidl Ladies FL Division 3 and 4 finals 28 April 2017





Sunday sees a double header of Lidl ladies league finals in Clane.

Sunday, April 30th

Lidl National Football League Division 4 Final

Longford v Wicklow, Clane, 2:00pm (N. McCormack)

Clane will host the meeting of Longford and Wicklow in a very highly anticipated match. These two teams dominated the League stages in Division 4 as they finished in the top 2 places. Longford emerged victorious when they met in the final round of the league but both sides had already confirmed their passage through to the semi finals; however, this was still a competitive fixture that Longford won but only by a single score.

The Longford side shows only one change from their comprehensive semi final win over Carlow as Aisling Greene comes into the side and replaces Aisling McCormack. Longford are especially strong around the middle third where Lauren Farrell, Aisling Reynolds and the midfield pairing of Jacinta Brady and Mairéad Reynolds will be hoping to dominate proceedings.

Wicklow make two changes to the team that edged out Fermanagh in their semi final as Sarah Jane Winder and Aoife Gillen come into the side in place of Rachel Byrne and Laurie Ahern. Wicklow will look to their experienced midfield duo of Aoife Gorman and Jackie Kinch to secure enough possession especially as they have a full forward line that is full of potential with Laura Hogan being particularly dangerous.

Longford Team: 1. Michelle Kilkenny (Dromard) 2. Sinéad Hughes (St. Helen’s) 3. Leanne Keegan (Mostrim) 4. Mairead Moore (Clonguish) 5. Emer Heaney (Ballymore) 6. Lauren Farrell (Fingallians) 7. Michelle Noonan (Carrickedmond) 8. Jacinta Brady (Killoe) 9. Mairéad Reynolds (Dromard) Capt. 10. Anna McDonnell (Killoe) 11. Aisling Reynolds (Ballymore) 12. Aisling O’Hara (St. Helen’s) 13. Aisling Greene (Clonguish) 14. Sarah Tierney (Mostrim) 15. Michelle Farrell (Colmcille)

Wicklow Team: 1. Geraldine Norton (Baltinglass), 2. Sarah Jane Winder (Baltinglass) 3. Sarah Hogan (Tinhely) Capt 4. Shauna Byrne (Blessington) 5. Aoife Gillen (Bray Emmetts) 6. Niamh McGettigan (St. Patrick’s) 7. Jessie Nolan Byrne (Tinahely) 8. Aoife Gorman (Tinahely) 9. Jackie Kinch (Tinahely) 10. Emily Mulhall (Tinahely) 11. Claire Walsh (Kilbride) 12. Sarah Molly Cullen (Blessington) 13. Ciara Byrne (Tinahely) 14. Laura Hogan (Tinahely) 15. Amy Murphy (An Tochar)

Lidl National Football League Division 3 Final

Tipperary v Wexford, Clane, 4:00pm (J. Niland)

The top 2 finishers in the Lidl NFL Division 3 table are also the teams that have progressed through to the final. Tipperary have been extremely impressive as they have won every game that they have played this season. The only team that really tested Tipperary to date have been Wexford who will feel that they should have come away with the points as they held a significant lead as the game neared its end when these two sides met in the opening round.

This Tipperary team have been so impressive to date as they swept aside all competition enroute to the final and their manager, Shane Ronayne, has kept faith with the same team that succeeded in their semi final. Samantha Lambert, Jennifer Grant, Gillian O’Brien and Siobhán Condon are all strong performers but there is little doubt that most attention will be on the free scoring trio of young guns Aisling McCarthy and Aishling Moloney along with experienced forward, Mairead Morrissey.

There is a welcome return to the Wexford team for captain, Fiona Rochford, who was unavailable for the semi final, Marguerite Doyle also comes into the starting line up with Brídín Doyle and Chantelle Martin making way. Mary Rose Kennedy has returned to the Wexford team this year where her presence in goal will be vital for her side. Clara Donnelly continues at wingback while Ellen O’Brien, Rochfort and Siobhán Cloake will carry the attacking threat for their side. However, most attention will be on Kerry legend, Bernie Breen, who has had a huge impact since transferring to Wexford, she is one of the best midfielders around and should she get a grip on proceeding in the centre of the field she can inspire her new team mates.

Tipperary Team: 1. Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacabry) 2. Bríd Condon (Aherlow) 3. Siobhán Condon (Aherlow) 4. Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite) 5. Maria Curley (Templemore) 6. Samantha Lambert (Ardfinnan) Capt 7. Emma Buckley (Cahir) 8. Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore) 9. Jennifer Grant (Brian Borus) 10. Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan) 11. Aisling McCarthy (Cahir) 12. Gillian O’Brien (Moyle Rovers) 13. Caoimhe Condon (Brian Borus) 14. Aishling Moloney (Cahir) 15. Mairead Morrissey (Brian Borus)

Wexford Team: 1. Mary Rose Kelly (St. Fintans) 2. Sarah Harding-Kenny 3. Marica Cullen (St. Annes) 4. Marguerite Doyle (Clonee) 5. Clara Donnelly (Shelmalier) 6. Roisín Murphy (Shelmalier) 7. Georgina Hearne (Horeswood) 8. Bernie Breen (Teach Dubh Tíre) 9. Kellie Kearney (Shelmalier) 10. Niamh Butler (Clonard/Volunteers) 11. Catriona Murray (Clonee) 12. Ellen O’Brien (Adamstown) 13. Aisling Murphy (Gusserane) 14. Fiona Rochford (St. Annes) Capt 15. Siobhán Cloake (Shelmalier)

