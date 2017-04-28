Galway hurler Davy Glennon to talk gambling addiction at mental health event 28 April 2017





by Daragh Ó Conchúir

Galway hurler Davy Glennon will open up once more on how gambling nearly ruined his life at Sportsmind 2017 tonight.

Glennon is part of a star-studded panel that also includes former Ireland rugby international Gordon D’Arcy, Cork’s ex All-Ireland winning camogie captain Anna Geary, fitness expert Rob Lipsett and Dr Fionnuala McHale.

A member of the Galway hurling panel that won the National League last Sunday, although he missed out through injury, Glennon lifted the lid on his addiction last May.

While he underwent successful treatment at Cuan Mhuire, and has helped raise considerable funds for the organisation subsequently with the Croker2CuanMhuire walk, he is still dealing with many of the consequences of his gambling.

“You’re going around living two different lives” said Glennon this week. “You’re living a life that everyone wants to see and then you’re living reality. You’re down and out, you’ll beg, borrow, you’re stealing. You’re a very jealous sort of a person. Things weren’t going well for me and I’d rather see everyone else going bad because of my addiction. My head was fried.”

Hurling had provided a hiding place but in the end, it made it clear to him that he had to address the problem.

“There comes a breaking point where something has to give, whether you do something tragically and take your life or you go and put your hand up and say ‘I have a serious problem and I need help’. Going solo is not the way to go. A problem shared is a problem halved.

“My breaking point came after the Leinster Final in 2015. I was hurling to cover over the cracks as my mind was occupied and when you were going well, there was all the hype. But I was gone after 17 minutes and I knew my head wasn’t in it. I had so many money issues, not even banks and credit unions – owing money left, right and centre. Staying gambling dreaming that you’d make the money back but that would never happen.

“Not alone was I crippling myself but my family and the people around me were feeling the effects of it. I was always ducking and diving. I got spend eight or nine hours a day in a bookie’s office. I became a totally different person and it got to a point where something had to give.”

He underwent the three-month treatment at Cuan Mhuire. It was difficult and stark but he hasn’t had a bet since, though there are times when he’d love to. Going public helped.

“It was always on my mind and I could read someone, if he was gambling or losing money because I knew every trick in the book. I knew there were so many people out there that were crippled. There were guys in the treatment centre that remortgaged their houses under their wives and children and literally had them out on the road. It’s a sad thing and it’s so hidden. With drink, you’ll see the effects but with gambling you don’t know until something happens.

“There came a point where I said I had to look after myself and I felt it was gonna help me to talk about it. And the amount of people that contacted me was unbelievable so hopefully I can help other people too.”

That process continues.

#SportsMind 2017 kicks off at 7pm in The Opium Rooms, Dublin tonight. It is an over 18s event and entry is FREE. The aim for #SportsMind2017 is to get the Irish sporting and fitness Community together to help raise awareness and conversation about Mental Health in Ireland for both men and women.