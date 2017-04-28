Donoghue eager to drive on 28 April 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

Galway will not be resting on their laurels now that they have won national silverware.

That is the testament of their manager Michel Donoghue who stressed to the Connacht Tribune that now was the time to drive on.

The Tribesmen produced a devastating display against All-Ireland champions Tipperary to run out 16-point winners in the NHL final.

This week, the players are soaking up all the plaudits, but Donoghue was keen to stress that they won’t be getting carried away by the success.

“It’s great to win the league, but standing here right now I would swap this for victory on May 28th,” said Donoghue.

“It’s all about Dublin and the championship. There’s value in the league final win, but we have to stay focused.”

He added: “Winning is a habit and a national trophy is up for grabs. The lads responded to the challenge and it’s good for self-belief, but there is scope for improvement.”