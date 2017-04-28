Team news: Tipp ladies side for Division 3 final
28 April 2017
Tipperary's Jennifer Grant
Tipperary are unchanged for Sunday's Lidl Ladies FL Division 3 final against Wexford.
Shane Ronayne, Tipperary Ladies Football Manager has named his team, keeping with the same line out as for the Semi Final on April 16th.
Tipp ladies are unbeaten team to date.
Tipperary (Ladies FL v Wexford):
1 Lauren Fitzpatrick, Ballymacarbry
2 Bríd Condon, Aherlow
3 Siobhan Condon, Aherlow
4 Elaine Kelly, Cappawhite
5 Maria Curley, Templemore
6 Samantha Lambert, Ardfinnan
7 Emma Buckley, Cahir
8 Elaine Fitzpatrick, Templemore
9 Jennifer Grant, Brian Borus
10 Orla O'Dwyer, Boherlahan
11 Aisling McCarthy, Cahir
12 Gillan O'Brien, Moyle Rovers
13 Caomihe Condon, Brian Borus
14 Aishling Moloney, Cahir
15 Mairead Morrissey, Brian Borus
Subs:
16 Patricia Hickey, Brian Borus
17 Catherina Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
18 Eimear Myles, Brian Borus
19 Niamh Lonergan, Moyle Rovers
20 Roisin McGrath,Moyle Rovers
21 Rachel O'Donnell, Cahir
22 Laura Dillon, Ardfinnan
23 Maire Condon, Aherlow
24 Alison Lonergan, Galtee Rovers
25 Nicola Loughnane, Thurles Sarsfields
26 Aoibhe O'Shea, Mullinahone
27 Aoife Corcoran, Cahir
28 Roisin Howard, Cahir
29 Sarah Everard, Moyle Rovers
30 Shauna Quirke, Cappawhite