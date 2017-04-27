Wexford GAA Championship Preview Night 27 April 2017





Wexford managers Davy Fitzgerald and Seamus McEnaney. Wexford managers Davy Fitzgerald and Seamus McEnaney.

The Wexford Supporters Club Dublin Branch are hosting a Wexford GAA Championship Preview Night on Monday, May 8.

The event featuring respective Wexford senior hurling and football managers Davy Fitzgerald and Seamus McEnaney will take place in the Talbot Stillorgan Hotel starting at 7.30pm and all are welcome to attend.

Special guests include Horse Racing Trainer Jim Bolger, Broadcaster and former Minister Ivan Yates, 1996 All-Ireland winner Tom Dempsey and Irish International Ruby and Lions Squad member Tadhg Furlong.

Cover charge €5.