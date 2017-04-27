From Carrickmore to Moneygall; a busy weekend for Donegal import Davin 27 April 2017





Donegal's Davin Flynn in action for Roscrea CS in 2009.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Donegal's Davin Flynn in action for Roscrea CS in 2009.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Davin Flynn will play two championship hurling matches 194 miles apart this weekend.

On Saturday, the Tipp man lines out for Donegal against Tyrone in the second round of the Nicky Rackard Cup; on Sunday, he'll be in action for Roscrea against Toomevara in the Tipperary SHC.

“That's right, it will be a tough weekend on the legs, but it is a Bank Holiday Monday so I'll have that to recover before I go back to work on Tuesday,” he told gaa.ie.

Letterkenny-based Flynn bagged 1-5 from play as Donegal got the better of Armagh in their Rackard Cup opener last weekend.

“According to the lads it was 16 or 17 years since they beat Armagh,” he adds. “You have lads that are on the panel for 12 or 13 years playing for Donegal, the likes of Danny Cullen and Joe Boyle, all the older heads that are around for many years. I think they might have only beaten Armagh once in their careers.

“So it was a massive, massive lift for the lads. We have another guy in, Declan Coulter, he was an All Star with Armagh as well, he is a great addition.

“Everything seems to be going well. Getting that win over Armagh has given us a belief that we can go all the way to get to Croker in June. That is the aim. The first aim was to win the league, that was mission accomplished, so the next plan is to try to get to Croke Park.”