Daly wary of defensively-strong Dubs 27 April 2017





Galway's Michael Daly and Eoin Finnerty celebrate.

Galway U21 football captain Michael Daly reckons Dublin will be hard to break down in Saturday's All-Ireland final.

Tullamore will stage the last-ever decider at this grade and the Tribesmen are looking forward to pitting their wits against the Leinster champions:

“It is brilliant, we were happy to get through Connacht,” Daly told gaa.ie. “It was nice to win a Connacht title, we are just looking forward to the next day.

“We know that Dublin are going to be a good challenge, we know we are going to have to be at the top of our game to beat them. We are just looking forward to it now.

“We watched the Dublin and Donegal game back, they were set up well defensively. They seemed to be very hard to score against so we know we are going to be up against a good team, we are just looking forward to performing on the day.”