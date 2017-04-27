McKaigue wants to turn the tables on Tyrone 27 April 2017





Chrissy McKaigue hopes Derry can record a long-overdue victory over Tyrone when they meet at Celtic Park on May 28th.

The neighbours and fierce rivals met five times during the course of 2016, with the Red Hands prevailing on each occasion, and McKaigue says next month's Ulster SFC quarter-final would be the perfect time for the Oak Leaf County to turn things around:

"We were very disappointed not to stay in Division Two of the league but this game against Tyrone is a huge match for Derry because we all know what happened when we played them on five occasions last year. We have to try and turn the tables around," the Slaughtneil dual states in The Belfast Telegraph.

"We know how important this match is and also what it means to both us and to the Derry supporters."