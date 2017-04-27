GAA should reveal what McGeeney said - McDonnell 27 April 2017





Armagh duo Kieran McGeeney and Steven McDonnell after Ireland's International Rules defeat to Australia in 2006.

Steven McDonnell says the public have a right to know exactly what Kieran McGeeney is alleged to have said to warrant a twelve-week suspension.

McGeeney has been slapped with a three-month suspension following an exchange with linesman Joe McQuillan during Armagh's Division Three win over Antrim but exactly what the Orchard boss is supposed to have said to merit such a lengthy ban remains shrouded in mystery; McGeeney's former intercounty team-mate says it should be made public:

"I'd love to know what was said and I think the GAA should make it public because everyone is asking 'why did Kieran get twelve weeks?' What was said that warrants a twelve-week ban?" McDonnell asks in The Irish Daily Star.

"It would have circulated if Kieran was over the top on the sideline. The length of the ban is a bit extreme. It is as if they are trying to make a scapegoat of somebody and Kieran McGeeney is that person. It's a wee bit unfair and unjustified."