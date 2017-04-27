McManus has a bigger match on Saturday 27 April 2017





Antrim's Neil McManus and Aileen Martin. Antrim's Neil McManus and Aileen Martin.

Antrim will be without Neil McManus for Saturday's Christy Ring Cup quarter-final against Down as their talismanic attacker is getting married.

The 28-year-old will tie the knot with Dunloy and Antrim camogie player Aileen Martin in Dunloy on Saturday afternoon, a match-up which rules him out of the 2pm Ulster derby in his hometown of Cushendall.

"You love hurling for your county but it's that bit more special that it's in Cushendall," the Ruairi Og ace states in The Irish News. "But I've full confidence in the boys.

"One of the keys for us this year has been the strength of the panel and people who have got their chance unexpectedly have nailed down spots on the team, and that could very well be the case on Saturday."

McManus will be a huge loss to the Glensmen, however, having contributed 1-11 to last weekend's extra-time win over Carlow. "Last weekend's victory is probably up there with anything I've been involved in," he adds. "We just wouldn't accept no for an answer. We just kept going to the very last whistle. The character, the work-rate and the honesty within that group was particularly satisfying."