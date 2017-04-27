McGeeney will appeal - McConville 27 April 2017





Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

Oisin McConville is convinced that Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney will appeal his three-month ban.

The sanction has been imposed on the Orchard County supremo following an exchange with linesman Joe McQuillan during Armagh's league win over Antrim and McConville says his 2002 Al-Ireland winning captain will take his appeal all the way:

"Even if we didn't have the reference point of Davy Fitz's shenanigans, your first reaction is 'wow, twelve weeks for an altercation with a linesman'," McConville said on 2FM. "It is by the book. That is the rule and that is the punishment but I don't think the punishment really fits the crime.

"If you use Davy Fitz as a reference point, it seems really extreme. There's no doubt it will be appealed and will be brought as far as the DRA if it has to be.

"It's not ideal going into a game against our neighbours. It was a complete bolt out of the blue and with preparations under way for the championship it doesn't augur well.

"At a time when Armagh would maybe feel aggrieved at a few decisions that have gone against them in Division Three and aggrieved that they didn't get out of Divison Three, I'm sure Kieran McGeeney feels at this stage as if the world is plotting against him."