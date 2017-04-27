Flynn in "constant battle for time" 27 April 2017





Dublin's Paul Flynn celebrates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Paul Flynn celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Paul Flynn says intercounty footballers are in a constant battle for time.

Speaking on gaa.ie about the importance of time management, the Dublin ace notes: “It's the biggest thing that I battle with, because you're always on the go. Say for instance, every evening before you go to bed you're packing bags. I might leave the house at 7 o'clock in the morning for work.

“I don't get home until 10 o'clock at night. You have to pack your bag for training, make sure your suit is ready for work, get your food ready for the different parts of the day. So it's a constant battle for time. It's good, you get better at it.

“You go through a mental battle. You might do something one week and then you play well and then it's like 'f**k, do I have to do that every week?!'

“But any little thing you'll pick up on. Yeah, it can be (stressful). When you take a night off for instance, and they reckon recovery is so important, it can be more important than training, but you're in this battle with yourself saying, 'no, surely if I go out and kick 50 balls it's going to better'.

“So that piece is hard. But you kind of learn as you go on. You get better at that. When you're younger you don't see that but now you see I'm better if I take a night off.”