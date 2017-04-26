Bergin quits Tipp panel 26 April 2017





Tipperary's Kieran Bergin.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Tipperary's Kieran Bergin.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

2016 All-Ireland winner Kieran Bergin has withdrawn from the Tipperary senior hurling panel.

The 31-year-old Killenaule clubman was an unused substitute in Sunday’s Allianz League final loss to Galway while his last appearance came in the fifth round defeat to Cork but it is understood work commitments is the reason for his decision to depart Michael Ryan's set-up.

Bergin saw more game time last season and was introduced as a substitute in the Premier County's All-Ireland final success over Kilkenny.

He joined the county panel at the end of the 2012 season under Eamon O'Shea after spending seven years in the US and won an All-Ireland title as well as two Munster SHC medals.