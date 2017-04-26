Does Geezer's punishment fit the crime? 26 April 2017





Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

The GAA's disciplinary process is under the spotlight following the suspensions handed out to Davy Fitzgerald and Kieran McGeeney.

It emerged today that Orchard County boss McGeeney has been handed a 12 week ban following an exchange with linesman Joe McQuillan during their Division 3 league encounter with Antrim last month.

Davy Fitz appears to have got off lightly in comparison to his Armagh football counterpart.

The Wexford hurling boss received an eight week suspension for his infamous incursion on to the pitch during his side's Allianz HL semi-final defeat to Tipperary.

It's something that hasn't gone unnoticed on Twitter...

We do it make it easy for ourselves in the Gaa to be ridiculed with the way we handle suspensions... Mcgeeney/Davy sham!!! — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 26, 2017

Davy Fitz gets 8 weeks and McGeeney gets 12 weeks. Any word on what McGeeney has done? — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) April 26, 2017