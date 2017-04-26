Schutte brothers blow for Dublin 26 April 2017





Dublin's Mark Schutte.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Mark Schutte.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Dublin are planning for their Leinster SHC quarter-final clash against Galway minus the services of the Schutte brothers.

Paul and Mark Schutte, who both played starring roles in Cuala's successful All-Ireland Club SHC voyage, won't be available for selection when Ger Cunningham and his backroom team sit down to pick their team for the last eight date with the Tribesmen which is scheduled for May 28th.

Full-back Eoghan O'Donnell hasn't, however, given up hope on seeing Mark in the sky blue colours at some stage this summer.

“There’s no final decision on Mark as far as I’m aware,” he revealed to The Irish Daily Sun.

“Obviously with Cuala, and his final exams, he hasn’t had a second to study. So Mark’s taking a step away for a couple of weeks and hopefully we’ll see him back then."