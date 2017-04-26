Midlanders can't afford to switch off 26 April 2017





Westmeath manager Michael Ryan.

Westmeath manager Michael Ryan has stressed to his players that they must play for the full 70 minutes if they are to get their Leinster SHC back on track this weekend.

The Midlanders host Kerry in round two of the round robin series with both having lost their opening matches last weekend.

Whoever loses this tie looks set to be in a relegation battle and Ryan stressed to the Westmeath Independent that they need to produce a performance for the full 70 minutes.

The Waterford native was critical of his side’s inability to do that against Laois last weekend and he has urged them to up their display at Cusack Park on Sunday.

“We have a massive battle on our hands against Kerry,” said Ryan. “They lost to Meath and the loser could be looking at relegation.

“They will be smarting after the defeat in Navan. We have a big test ahead of us. We’ve got to get consistency from the group for the full 70-plus minutes. I am happy about a lot of things but there is plenty of room for improvement.”