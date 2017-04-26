Kelly not taking Royals for granted 26 April 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Laois boss Eamonn Kelly previously managed Kerry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly is in no doubt that they will face a huge test against Meath in Sunday’s Leinster SHC round robin clash.

Both sides go into the game at Pairc Tailteann unbeaten, but Kelly feels that Meath are brimming with confidence at the moment.

Following on from their Christy Ring Cup success last year, they achieved promotion from 2B in the NHL last month.

A win over Kerry in the opening round of the provincial championship has been a further boost for their confidence and Kelly told the Leinster Express that his charges are well aware of that.

“I’ve seen Meath a few times, they are a honest outfit and they work very hard, and they’ll be a huge task for us, it’s a huge game for both teams,” said Kelly.

“They have another home game, which is a big thing for them, we’re away in our last two matches.”