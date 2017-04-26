McConville switches code 26 April 2017





Oisin McConville.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Oisin McConville.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Laois senior hurling manager Eamonn Kelly is hoping that former All-Ireland winning Armagh footballer Oisin McConville's experience can rub off on his players.

The Crossmaglen ace has joined Kelly's O'Moore County backroom team and was present at last Sunday's Leinster SHC round robin win over Westmeath.

“When he was starting out as a player with Armagh and Crossmaglen he was coming from a position very similar to where the Laois lads are now,” Kelly explained to LaoisToday.

“He has a good background in the area of sports psychology and he has great experience having worked with the likes of Kieran McGeeney and Enda McNulty.

“He has been doing a bit with the players and they’ve found him very good. And I’ve picked up a lot from him too – you’re always keen to learn from different people.

“We’ve a lot of great lads in the background. Brian O’Sullivan on the video and Jack Harding on the stats do a lot of really good work that people don’t see.”