'Davy has lit the hurling flames in Wexford' 26 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The people of Wexford are fully behind Davy Fitzgerald despite the criticism he’s receiving from the rest of the country, according to a man that held the same position in the past.

John Conran played for Wexford seniors from 1976 to 1991 before becoming manager in 2002 for a two-year spell.

The Rathnure clubman knows that managing Wexford is a pressurised job, but he feels that Fitzgerald has certainly made a positive impression on the county’s supporters.

“We’ve heard so much about the Nowlan Park incursion, now is the time to get behind Davy and his team,” Conran told the Wexford People.

“In lifting them from Division 1B, defeating Kilkenny in Nowlan Park for the first time since 1957, guiding them to a six-game winning run and simply making a dormant support vibrant again, Davy has lit the hurling flames in Wexford once again.

“The county is behind Davy, with 19,000 in Nowlan Park for the semi-final, and up to 15,000 at the same venue for Kilkenny. Liam Dunne had brought hurling so far, fair play to him, but Davy came in and took it to another level. More importantly the players rowed in behind him, and so far it has been super."