Wexford injury concerns ease 26 April 2017





Wexford's Andrew Shore Wexford's Andrew Shore

Wexford are set to welcome back some of their long term absentees in the coming weeks.

With the Leinster SHC opener against the round robin winner on May 28th, the Model County look set to be in an ideal position for that clash.

Already they have momentum on their side following a very good NHL campaign, but Davy Fitzgerald is set to have a number of experienced players back for the championship.

Andrew Shore and Shane Tomkins are set to resume full training in the next week or so as both have recovered from cruciate ligament injuries.

Talented forward Liam Og McGovern is about two weeks away from resuming full training, while Eoin Moore and Podge Doran have recovered from shoulder and hamstring problems respectively.