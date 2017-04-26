Dublin SFC: Vins drawn against Na Fianna in second round
26 April 2017
St Vincents' Shane Carthy with Jonny Cooper of Na Fianna.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.
Reigning champions St Vincents have been drawn against Na Fianna in the second round of the Dublin senior football championship.
The Marino men began their title defence with an emphatic 15-point victory over Round Towers, Clondalkin last Saturday night and will now face a stern test from familiar championship opponents Na Fianna. Both sides met at this stage last season and in the semi-final in 2015.
2016 final runners-up Castleknock will be hoping for a repeat of their stunning opening round success over St Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh twelve months ago. The local rivals have been paired against each other again while Thomas Davis v St Brigids and Kilmacud Crokes v Parnells are other standout ties.
The dates, times and venues for the games which take place get underway on Friday 12 May can be seen below:
Dublin SFC round 2
Lucan Sarsfields v St Sylvesters
St Maurs v Cuala
St Judes v Skerries Harps
Thomas Davis v St Brigids
St Marys v Ballymun Kickhams
St Vincents v Na Fianna
St Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh v Castleknock
Kilmacud Crokes v Parnells
Dublin SFC relegation round 2
Whitehall Colmcilles v Ballyboden St Endas
Fingal Ravens v Clontarf
St Peregrines v St Patricks, Palmerstown
Naomh Mearnog v UCD
St Annes v Round Towers, Clondalkin
Fingallians v Ballinteer St Johns
Erins Isle v Templeogue Synge Street
Naomh Olaf v Raheny