Dublin SFC: Vins drawn against Na Fianna in second round 26 April 2017





St Vincents' Shane Carthy with Jonny Cooper of Na Fianna.

Reigning champions St Vincents have been drawn against Na Fianna in the second round of the Dublin senior football championship.

The Marino men began their title defence with an emphatic 15-point victory over Round Towers, Clondalkin last Saturday night and will now face a stern test from familiar championship opponents Na Fianna. Both sides met at this stage last season and in the semi-final in 2015.

2016 final runners-up Castleknock will be hoping for a repeat of their stunning opening round success over St Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh twelve months ago. The local rivals have been paired against each other again while Thomas Davis v St Brigids and Kilmacud Crokes v Parnells are other standout ties.

The dates, times and venues for the games which take place get underway on Friday 12 May can be seen below:

Attached are the confirmed Dates, Times & Venues for Rd.2 of the Dublin Senior Football C'ship #DSFC2017 #Allianz #Gaa RT pic.twitter.com/3C6NfESr56 — DubMatchTracker (@DubMatchTracker) April 26, 2017



Dublin SFC round 2

Lucan Sarsfields v St Sylvesters

St Maurs v Cuala

St Judes v Skerries Harps

Thomas Davis v St Brigids

St Marys v Ballymun Kickhams

St Vincents v Na Fianna

St Oliver Plunkett's/Eoghan Ruadh v Castleknock

Kilmacud Crokes v Parnells



Dublin SFC relegation round 2

Whitehall Colmcilles v Ballyboden St Endas

Fingal Ravens v Clontarf

St Peregrines v St Patricks, Palmerstown

Naomh Mearnog v UCD

St Annes v Round Towers, Clondalkin

Fingallians v Ballinteer St Johns

Erins Isle v Templeogue Synge Street

Naomh Olaf v Raheny