Hurl used to stop attackers 26 April 2017





In what resembled the opening scene from the 2011 Jason Statham movie ‘Blitz’, a hurl was used to stop a victim being attacked.

In the movie, Statham uses the hurl to ‘disarm’ three attackers and describes hurling as a mix between ‘hockey and murder’.

However, the Wexford People has reported an incident where a man was subjected to an unprovoked attacked by two people wearing balaclavas and brandishing a hurling stick.

The incident took place near Kilrane last weekend as the man was walking home from a pub in the area.

They took the man’s wallet and beat him with the hurl, before the victim managed to get the balaclava off one of his attackers.

He then managed to grab the hurl from the other attacker who was then injured during the fight and was taken to Beaumount Hospital for treatment.

The opening scene from the 2011 Jason Statham movie 'Blitz'...

Youtube credit: UV0023