Bernard doesn't rule out appearing on 'Dancing With The Stars' 26 April 2017





Dublin's Darren Daly, Bernard Brogan, Eoghan O'Gara and Paul Flynn inspect the pitch before their Allianz FL clash against Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Who would like to see Bernard Brogan strutting his stuff on 'Dancing With The Stars'?

The Dublin ace hasn't ruled out the possibility of following in Kerry's Aidan O'Mahony's waltzing footsteps – but only when he has hung up his inter-county boots.

“I wouldn’t be as good a dancer as Aidan,” the 33-year-old remarked to the Irish Daily Mirror. “You never know I suppose.

“I’ve been approached to do certain things but playing with Dublin you can’t commit because you’re part of a team environment and you can’t be putting yourself out there too much.

“We’re trying to play well on the pitch so you don’t want too many distractions.

“It’s a bit of fun, there’s some craic about it and Aidan had great fun. He entertained a lot of us and got a lot of slagging I’m sure as well, but that’s part of it.”