Dublin manager Dessie Farrell.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell.

Dessie Farrell is wary of the challenge that Galway will present to his Dublin team in the last-ever All-Ireland U21 FC final this weekend.

The "refreshing" Tribesmen recovered from a five-point interval deficit against defending champions Mayo en route to Connacht glory and led by 1-7 to 0-1 after ten minutes as they stunned competition favourites Kerry in their All-Ireland semi-final. Farrell accepts that the Dubs are in for a real battle at Tullamore on Saturday evening:

"They raced out of the blocks against Kerry and showed just how strong a team they are," he tells the Dublin GAA website. "I have watched that match back a number of times and the more times I look at it, the more impressed I am by them.

"They are strong in every line of the pitch with two excellent wing backs and their midfield pairing offered a great platform against Kerry. They have some excellent forwards too and have put up some decent tallies in their campaign so far.

"Their style of play is refreshing for the modern game and they have a manner of playing that is really enjoyable to watch. All the players seem very comfortable on the ball and we are under no illusions as to the extent of the challenge that they will present to us."