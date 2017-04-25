McGleenan focussed as trio return 25 April 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Despite the return of three key men to the fold, Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan is braced for a difficult Ulster SFC opener on June 11th.

By the time they lock horns with the winners of the preliminary-round clash between Monaghan and Fermanagh in a provincial quarter-final derby on the second Sunday of June, the Breffni County will have enjoyed ten weeks without a competitive match.

Padraig Faulkner, James McEnroe and Jack Brady are all expected to be available for the start of the championship but nevertheless their manager is aware that a much-improved performance will be needed from their Round Seven league clash with Roscommon, who pulled off a surprise win to confirm Cavan's return to Division Two.

"We were level at eight points each at the halfway stage but we did not push on from there," McGleenan states in The Belfast Telegraph. "It was a sharp lesson for us that we must now take into the Ulster Championship. Whether we face Monaghan or Fermanagh, it's going to be very difficult no matter how you look at it."