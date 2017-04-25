Team news: two changes for Tipp minors

25 April 2017

Tipperary's Jake Flannery with Ryan Walsh of Cork

Tipperary manager Matt Doherty makes two changes to his side for tomorrow night's Munster MFC play-off against Clare.

Having lost to Cork at the quarter-final stage a fortnight ago, the Premier County still have another opportunity to join the Rebels, Kerry and Limerick in the province's last four. The Treaty County would provide semi-final opposition.

Darragh Bolger and Adam McGrath replace Eanna McBride and Darragh Tynan respectively in the Tipp XV, which also sees eight positional switches.

Tipperary (Munster MFC V Clare): Jack Dolan; Jack Harney, Jake Flannery, Diarmuid Mulcahy; Darragh Bolger, Paul Devlin, John Ryan; Stephen Grogan, Shane Ryan; Riain Quigley, Ryan Lambe, Calvin Boland; Adam McGrath, Conall Kennedy, Mark Stokes.




