Lilywhites boost as Brophy calls time on AFL career 25 April 2017





A huge pre-championship boost for Kildare football today as word emerges that Paddy Brophy has departed AFL club West Coast Eagles and is returning home "to play Gaelic football".

A Leinster U21 FC winner in 2013, the Celbridge clubman quickly established himself as a regular with the Lilywhites seniors in '13 and '14 and was earmarked as one of the GAA’s hottest young prospects. His quality was clear for all to see as he calmly kicked a dramatic last-gasp winner against Mayo in Division One of the league at Newbridge in February, 2014, but, having starred in that summer's championship and aged just 20, Brophy joined Perth-based West Coast Eagles in October, 2014 initially on a two-year international rookie contract.

However, according to the Eagles’ official website, their Irish import has called time on his bid to become the club’s first international rookie to play senior football. And, the statement that he “has decided to return to his home country where he will resume his Gaelic football career, with the aim of playing for County Kildare” will come as sweet music to the ears of all Lilywhites supporters.

“It’s disappointing that Paddy has decided to go back to Ireland, but he has been a valuable member of the playing squad,” West Coast Eagles general manager of football Craig Vozzo said. “Paddy came to the club as our first international category B rookie and did very well to adjust to our game and the oval ball. He has always enthusiastically embraced the challenge of tackling a foreign game, but could not quite reach the level to play elite football.

“He did play regular senior football at East Perth and always gave himself the best chance of success. We thank Paddy for his contribution over the last three years and wish him every success with the next phase of his life. It is difficult relocating to another country, adjusting to the lifestyle here as well as the game itself, but Paddy totally committed to everything required.”

Brophy has played his last game for East Perth, opting to sit out last weekend as he contemplated his future before informing the playing group of his decision to return to Ireland yesterday.

“It’s disappointing it’s over, but it’s time,” Brophy said. “I am going home for personal reasons, including homesickness, but I have really enjoyed my time at the club.

“I will always be grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity. It has been a great experience, but I’ll go back home, continue my university studies and play Gaelic football. I’d like to thank everyone at both West Coast and East Perth for their support. I have made some life-long friends and have really enjoyed the experience.”