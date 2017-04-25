Davy ban won't be a telling factor - Murphy 25 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts.

Wexford's All-Ireland winner Larry Murphy doesn't think Davy Fitz's eight-week ban will have a huge impact on the Model County.

Fitzgerald will be banned for Wexford's Leinster quarter-final clash with round-robin opposition in late May as well as a probably semi-final meeting with Kilkenny on June 10th but Murphy - a Liam MacCarthy Cup winner 21 years ago - is confident the sanction won't have a negative impact on the Slaneysiders:

"No, none whatsoever," he notes in The Irish Daily Mirror. "I do think on the sideline if you look at all the great managers like Brian Cody and so on, yes their presence on the sideline does have an impact. Of course it does, a small impact, and Davy will be missed on the line no matter what way you look at it.

"But I think it won't be a telling factor with regard to who wins or loses. It's what happens inside the white lines not outside it is the be all and end all, and any moves that he may see, it might actually benefit him when he's a little bit removed from the side of the pitch."