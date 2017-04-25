Limerick name hurling championship panel 25 April 2017





Limerick's James Ryan.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Limerick's James Ryan.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Limerick have unveiled their 31-man senior hurling championship panel for 2017.

The Treaty County open their Munster SHC campaign against neighbours Clare at Semple Stadium on Sunday, June 4th and manager John Kiely and his selectors Paul Kinnerk, Joe O Connor, Jimmy Quilty and Brian Geary have decided to run with the following personnel for the summer:

Limerick reached the semi-finals of the league, wherein they were defeated by eventual winners Galway. The seven players culled from their league squad subsequent to that April 16th loss are John Fitzgibbon, Seanie Tobin, Andrew La Touche Cosgrave, Kevin Downes, Seanie O'Brien, Kevin O’Brien, and David McCarthy. Downes and Fitzgibbon both represented the Shannonsiders in last year's championship but the former has been sidelined due to a cruciate ligament tear since July. Fitzgibbon came on as a sub during the league semi-final.

Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane), Tom Morrissey (Ahane), Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), Paul Browne (Bruff), Sean Finn (Bruff), Richie English (Doon), Pat Ryan (Doon), Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), Nicky Quaid (Effin), James Ryan (Garryspillane, captain), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Gavin O’Mahoney (Kilmallock), Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Tom Condon (Knockaderry), Seamus Hickey (Murroe/Boher), Alan Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), Shane Dowling (Na Piarsaigh), Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), Michael Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen), Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Barry Nash (South Liberties), Gearóid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), Stephen Cahill (Tournafulla).